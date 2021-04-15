Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $380.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

