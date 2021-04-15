Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NYSE PM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.