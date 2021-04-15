Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

