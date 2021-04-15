FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $287.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

