Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.38. State Street posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 116,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

