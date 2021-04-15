Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

