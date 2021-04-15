Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $222,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

MS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.27. 242,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.