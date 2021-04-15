CVA Family Office LLC Invests $548,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 115,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,933. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21.

