Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 524.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,439. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

