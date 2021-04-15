Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

KOCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.