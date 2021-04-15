Parkside Investments LLC Buys 8,864 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 30,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,868. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.