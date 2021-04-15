Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $20.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $822.00. 2,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $811.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.