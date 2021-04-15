Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 381 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

