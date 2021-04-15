Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 63 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.22. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $250.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.