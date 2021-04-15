Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

