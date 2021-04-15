Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $337,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $7,151,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.