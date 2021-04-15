ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

HACK traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

