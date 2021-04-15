Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $8.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,864. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

