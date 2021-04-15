Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 4,413 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.05. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

