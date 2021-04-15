First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 2,588 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 210,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,410. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of -580.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

