JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $458.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

