U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Down 4.3%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $55.09. 43,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,835,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

