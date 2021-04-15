Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY remained flat at $$26.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

