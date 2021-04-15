IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 27,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,507,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 616,774 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.