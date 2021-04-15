Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Up 292.3% in March

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

