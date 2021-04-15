First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.32. 51,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

