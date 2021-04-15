Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 176,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

