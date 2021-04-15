Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.06. 73,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,700,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $767.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.