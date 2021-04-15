Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.06. 73,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,700,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $767.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

