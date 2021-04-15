Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,955.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,955 ($25.54) and last traded at GBX 1,940.50 ($25.35), with a volume of 420066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,872.50 ($24.46).

A number of research firms have commented on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Get Mondi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders bought a total of 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,496 in the last ninety days.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.