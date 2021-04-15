L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.53

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $210.53 and last traded at $210.40, with a volume of 4087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

