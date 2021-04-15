Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.88. 8,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,123,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.