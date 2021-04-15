Collective Family Office LLC Buys 21,199 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

