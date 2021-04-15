$0.14 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

