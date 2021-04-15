First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

