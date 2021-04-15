Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.43. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,529. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.99. Nordson has a 12 month low of $135.04 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

