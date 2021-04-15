RioDeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.80 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00069744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00743905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00089701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00033535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00038672 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.