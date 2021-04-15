IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.