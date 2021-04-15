IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.