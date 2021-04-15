AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.