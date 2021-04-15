AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 17,905 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 17,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,997. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

