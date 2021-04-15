iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Lifted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after acquiring an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.79. 31,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,370. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

