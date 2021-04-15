AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. 1,788,302 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

