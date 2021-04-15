AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 62,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,049. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.