Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 37,091 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

