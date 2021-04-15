Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

