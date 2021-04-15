First Bank & Trust Sells 5,662 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Daktronics makes up approximately 2.5% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

