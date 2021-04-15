First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

