Centric Wealth Management Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 877.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.91. 742,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $341.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

