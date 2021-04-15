iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 6.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 15.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $132,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,887. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

