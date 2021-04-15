Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.