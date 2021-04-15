Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,805 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 728.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 23.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

